Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 2,792,454 Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,792,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,289,000. Norges Bank owned 1.38% of Molson Coors Beverage as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 50.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David S. Coors purchased 2,245 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,835.15. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,159.42. This trade represents a 7.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Thomas Molson acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.79 per share, with a total value of $350,925.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,980.66. This trade represents a 49.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TAP. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.59.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.74.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.81%.Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.360 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently -17.60%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

