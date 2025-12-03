Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 918,336 TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 918,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,618,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.11% of TD SYNNEX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 12.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 28.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 82,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $129,012.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,458,585.68. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $52,345.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,940.70. The trade was a 4.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,632 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,583. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $153.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.23 and a 1 year high of $167.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.52.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.53. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. TD SYNNEX has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. Raymond James Financial set a $175.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.55.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

