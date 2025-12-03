Norges Bank Buys New Shares in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ

Norges Bank purchased a new position in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,949,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,984,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.69% of KANZHUN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KANZHUN by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in KANZHUN in the 1st quarter valued at $1,607,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in KANZHUN by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,821,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,133,000 after purchasing an additional 424,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the first quarter valued at about $1,013,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group raised shares of KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.83. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

