Norges Bank Takes Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. $RNR

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 574,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,543,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.22% of RenaissanceRe as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 707.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 160.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 80.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 151.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 43.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays set a $278.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.50.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RNR opened at $264.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.77. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $219.00 and a twelve month high of $290.78.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.49 by $6.13. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.45%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.