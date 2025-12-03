Norges Bank Takes Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 704,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,723,000. Norges Bank owned 1.01% of Houlihan Lokey as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,879 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 520.2% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 31.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI opened at $174.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.36. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.99 and a 52-week high of $211.78.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $659.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.08 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 6,811 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.75, for a total value of $1,380,930.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLI shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $232.00 to $226.00 and set a “moderate buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.43.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

