Norges Bank Invests $143.74 Million in DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,307,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,743,000. Norges Bank owned 1.29% of DT Midstream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,351,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,674,000 after acquiring an additional 176,813 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,582,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,712,000 after purchasing an additional 282,870 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 11.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,236,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,326,000 after purchasing an additional 131,138 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 8.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,156,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,615,000 after buying an additional 94,470 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DT Midstream by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,790,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $118.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.44. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.30 and a 1 year high of $121.82.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 34.30%.The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 82.83%.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

