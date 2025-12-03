Norges Bank Takes Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. $NBIX

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 972,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,278,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.98% of Neurocrine Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.1% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 149,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.9% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 203,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,987 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,891,000 after purchasing an additional 75,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total transaction of $2,150,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,339.16. This represents a 67.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $42,591.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,933,581.79. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,901. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $152.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.48. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $157.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.59. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $794.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

