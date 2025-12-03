Norges Bank Invests $136.31 Million in Post Holdings, Inc. $POST

Norges Bank bought a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,250,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,310,000. Norges Bank owned about 2.24% of Post at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Post by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Post by 232.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Post in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Post by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Post by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, Director David W. Kemper acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.93 per share, with a total value of $176,274.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,949.46. The trade was a 6.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post stock opened at $98.67 on Wednesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.34 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.52 and its 200 day moving average is $107.40.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.20. Post had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.62%.The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, August 29th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POST. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Post from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Post from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Post from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

