Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 638,600 Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 638,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,632,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.19% of Clean Harbors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after buying an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $741,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $20,753,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 21.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH stock opened at $239.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $257.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.16). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.51%.The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $253.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.25.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

