Norges Bank Makes New $150.33 Million Investment in TransUnion $TRU

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,708,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,333,000. Norges Bank owned 0.88% of TransUnion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 7.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 8.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 370.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,130,000 after buying an additional 58,156 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TRU. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded TransUnion to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.08.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $480,383.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,220.11. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $84,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 62,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,231.68. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $728,083. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU opened at $82.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.65. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $101.42.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.05%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.50%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

