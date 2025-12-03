Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Iamgold Corporation $IAG

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,543 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iamgold by 272.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iamgold by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,973 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Iamgold by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 184,612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the first quarter worth $35,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Iamgold from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Iamgold Stock Down 2.6%

IAG stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Iamgold Corporation has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Iamgold had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $714.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.45 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Iamgold Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

