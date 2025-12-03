Norges Bank Invests $154.37 Million in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,349,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,371,000. Norges Bank owned 0.61% of Dollar General at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 251.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,035,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,983,000 after buying an additional 1,456,549 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Dollar General by 15,369.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,219,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,298 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,433,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,917 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 10,936.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,204,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,798,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE DG opened at $110.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.27. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Dollar General from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.82.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

