Norges Bank Invests $164.07 Million in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,009,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,068,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.82% of SoFi Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,812,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after acquiring an additional 209,290 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.10. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.80.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $949.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.33 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $1,142,228.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 138,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,684.96. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 759,553 shares in the company, valued at $20,887,707.50. This trade represents a 11.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,595. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

