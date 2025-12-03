Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Victoria’s Secret & Co. $VSCO

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 335.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,966,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,599,000 after acquiring an additional 38,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 4.9%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

