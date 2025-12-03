Norges Bank Invests $152.13 Million in Carnival Corporation $CUK

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,963,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,130,000. Norges Bank owned about 3.17% of Carnival as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 15.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,138,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 151,439 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $803,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $1,198,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Carnival by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Carnival in the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival alerts:

Carnival Price Performance

NYSE:CUK opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Carnival Corporation has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $29.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carnival

Carnival Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.