Norges Bank Acquires New Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated $RGA

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 846,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,955,000. Norges Bank owned 1.28% of Reinsurance Group of America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,578,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.1%

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $192.56 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.25 and a fifty-two week high of $232.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGA. Raymond James Financial downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.89.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

