Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.89 and last traded at $46.0340, with a volume of 71411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.72.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $956.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

