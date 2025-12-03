First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.4160, with a volume of 5720222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AG shares. TD Securities raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Cormark upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

First Majestic Silver Stock Up 2.3%

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.0052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Institutional Trading of First Majestic Silver

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 29,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,898 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Further Reading

