YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.07 and last traded at $39.8390, with a volume of 3334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $66,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF by 341.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 193,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 149,619 shares during the period.

About YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income through a portfolio of covered call strategies. The fund generates income via option premiums, dividends from directly held US stocks, and US treasuries ULTY was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

