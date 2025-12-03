FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.5040 and last traded at $43.9550, with a volume of 14144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.44.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 1.3%

The stock has a market cap of $855.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 895.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 287,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after buying an additional 258,238 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 64.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 208,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 81,727 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 79.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 165,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 73,252 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 34.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 401.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 49,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 39,599 shares during the last quarter.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

