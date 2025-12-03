Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) versus Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Head-To-Head Survey

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) and Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Profitability
This table compares Trade Desk and Viewtran Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trade Desk
|15.72%
|16.00%
|7.40%
|Viewtran Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Volatility & Risk
Trade Desk has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viewtran Group has a beta of -2.97, indicating that its share price is 397% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trade Desk and Viewtran Group, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Trade Desk
|3
|12
|21
|0
|2.50
|Viewtran Group
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Trade Desk presently has a consensus target price of $77.19, suggesting a potential upside of 93.21%. Given Trade Desk’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trade Desk is more favorable than Viewtran Group.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Trade Desk and Viewtran Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trade Desk
|$2.44 billion
|7.90
|$393.08 million
|$0.87
|45.92
|Viewtran Group
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Viewtran Group.
Summary
Trade Desk beats Viewtran Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices. It provides data and other value-added services. The company serves advertising agencies, brands, and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.
About Viewtran Group
Viewtran Group, Inc. provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It offers software development and technical deployment services; and hardware, software, and technical services. The company was formerly known as Cogo Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viewtran Group, Inc. in November 2013. Viewtran Group, Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.
