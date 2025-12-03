Analysts Set Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) Target Price at $119.60

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on LEA. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lear from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lear from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 49.4% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 36,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Lear by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $7,103,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in Lear by 955.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEA opened at $107.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.15. Lear has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $113.10.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. Lear had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lear will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

