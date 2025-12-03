Brokerages Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Target Price at $181.14

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $181.1429.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $128.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $121.94 and a 1 year high of $216.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 231.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 406,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,909,750. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $145,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 251,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,711,488.79. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $1,180,550. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 20.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,633,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.