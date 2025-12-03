Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) and Cleantech Solutions International (OTCMKTS:SEII) Financial Review

Cleantech Solutions International (OTCMKTS:SEII – Get Free Report) and Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cleantech Solutions International and Japan Steel Works, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cleantech Solutions International 0 0 0 0 0.00 Japan Steel Works 0 1 1 0 2.50

Given Cleantech Solutions International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cleantech Solutions International is more favorable than Japan Steel Works.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cleantech Solutions International has a beta of -3.42, suggesting that its share price is 442% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Steel Works has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.6% of Cleantech Solutions International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Cleantech Solutions International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cleantech Solutions International and Japan Steel Works’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cleantech Solutions International N/A N/A N/A Japan Steel Works 6.95% 9.76% 4.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cleantech Solutions International and Japan Steel Works”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cleantech Solutions International $320,000.00 0.00 -$4.15 million N/A N/A Japan Steel Works $1.63 billion 2.59 $118.54 million $1.00 28.39

Japan Steel Works has higher revenue and earnings than Cleantech Solutions International.

Summary

Japan Steel Works beats Cleantech Solutions International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cleantech Solutions International

(Get Free Report)

Sharing Economy International Inc. focuses on the development of sharing economy platforms and related rental businesses. The company operates rental stations that offer power banks for mobile charging on-demand and other items; and provision of consulting and office support services. It also engages in the real estate and property management businesses; provision of management services; online media and advertising business; and production of films. In addition, the company develops and operates a sharing economy mobile platform for courier services; develops an interactive virtual tour of a physical space using a mobile phone camera; operates online platforms; and operates a bike sharing mobile app, as well as provides licensing services. Sharing Economy International Inc. was formerly known as Cleantech Solutions International, Inc. and changed its name to Sharing Economy International Inc. in January 2018. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong.

About Japan Steel Works

About Japan Steel Works

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications. The Material and Engineering Business segment provides steel casting and forgings, such as reactor and steam generator parts, rotor shafts, turbine casings, die steel, steel rolls for steel manufacturing, and clad steel plates; and engineering and other services, including design and analysis, welded structures, inspection and survey, and hydrogen pressure accumulators and related products for use in power generation equipment, renewable energy, and infrastructure applications. The company offers photonics, composite materials, and metallic materials for use in semiconductors and electronic devices, cameras and sensing devices, aircraft and mobility components, and electronic parts. The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Shinagawa, Japan.

