QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.8125.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of QuantumScape to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $10.00 target price on QuantumScape and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, November 24th.

QS opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 21.14, a current ratio of 21.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.76.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brad W. Buss sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $6,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 122,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,997. The trade was a 76.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $3,319,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,420,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,428,614.86. The trade was a 13.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,354,663 shares of company stock worth $48,479,214. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 28.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 14.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 190.8% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 52,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

