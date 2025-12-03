Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 187,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 23,038 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 304,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 38,213 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 65,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 455.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,067,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 874,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 136.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,759,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cormark cut Coeur Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.32.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $554.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 24.03%.Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mitchell J. Krebs sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $1,831,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,197,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,190,576.85. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

