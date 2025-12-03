Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 70,300 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 67.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $45.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.04.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

