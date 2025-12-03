Tarun Arora Sells 942 Shares of Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock

Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) CAO Tarun Arora sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $26,432.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 97,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,238. This trade represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Tarun Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ringcentral alerts:

On Monday, December 1st, Tarun Arora sold 3,888 shares of Ringcentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $111,585.60.

On Thursday, November 13th, Tarun Arora sold 882 shares of Ringcentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $24,149.16.

Ringcentral Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $29.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $42.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ringcentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Ringcentral had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $638.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Ringcentral has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.330 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ringcentral from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised Ringcentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ringcentral in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Ringcentral from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.54.

View Our Latest Report on Ringcentral

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ringcentral

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ringcentral by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,823,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,082,000 after acquiring an additional 129,444 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Ringcentral by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,735,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,861 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ringcentral by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,026,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,987,000 after purchasing an additional 512,834 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Ringcentral during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,365,000. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ringcentral during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,650,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ringcentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ringcentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ringcentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.