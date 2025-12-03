Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $373,000 in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. $TSHA

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 161,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.08% of Taysha Gene Therapies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 44,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of TSHA opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,144.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JMP Securities set a $8.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 260,047 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $1,172,811.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,006,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,039.89. This trade represents a 20.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 570,172 shares of company stock worth $2,341,906 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

