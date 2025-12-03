OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 121,987 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $9,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1.8% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in OUTFRONT Media by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 2.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 42,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in OUTFRONT Media by 0.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 200,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period.

In other OUTFRONT Media news, Director Manuel A. Diaz sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $249,968.60. Following the sale, the director owned 58,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,873.48. This trade represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OUT shares. New Street Research set a $24.00 target price on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

OUT stock opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.21). OUTFRONT Media had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.47%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

