East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC Stock Holdings Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $32,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,520 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $159,189.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,339.88. This trade represents a 16.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 7,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $835,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 105,714 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,111.60. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,139 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,906. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.4%

East West Bancorp stock opened at $107.15 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $110.80. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $627.36 million during the quarter. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 15.55%. On average, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on EWBC. Zacks Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

