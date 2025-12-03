Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,472 Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Prologis by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $128.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $129.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 621 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.60, for a total value of $79,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,340.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,621 shares of company stock worth $198,655. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

