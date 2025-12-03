Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF $FTEC Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 78.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTEC. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $226.50 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.11 and a fifty-two week high of $240.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.89. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.24.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

