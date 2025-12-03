D Jonathan Merriman Purchases 7,373 Shares of PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) Stock

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) Director D Jonathan Merriman acquired 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $18,211.31. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 271,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,486.44. This trade represents a 2.79% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

D Jonathan Merriman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 11,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $24,200.00.

On Friday, November 14th, D Jonathan Merriman bought 10,700 shares of PodcastOne stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $23,112.00.

On Thursday, September 4th, D Jonathan Merriman purchased 10,000 shares of PodcastOne stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.58 per share, for a total transaction of $15,800.00.

PodcastOne Stock Performance

Shares of PodcastOne stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.13 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of -0.11. PodcastOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PodcastOne

PodcastOne ( NASDAQ:PODC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. PodcastOne had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 9.07%.The company had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.26 million. Research analysts forecast that PodcastOne, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PodcastOne in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pingora Partners LLC grew its position in PodcastOne by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in PodcastOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in PodcastOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PodcastOne by 267.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 30,541 shares in the last quarter. 2.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of PodcastOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PodcastOne in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

