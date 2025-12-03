Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $519,000 Investment in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $909,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 91,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 143,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 26,612 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.21.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.1471 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.