Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,141 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 16,599 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $451,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,485,402,000 after buying an additional 1,188,552 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 282.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,546,058 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $184,924,000 after buying an additional 1,141,680 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $81,752,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 122.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 907,231 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $108,514,000 after acquiring an additional 499,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Melius Research began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $109.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.52 and a 1 year high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

