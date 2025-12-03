Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 41.1% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $2,618,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,690,849.40. The trade was a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,213.30. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 15,230 shares of company stock worth $5,186,732 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $317.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $376.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.11.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

