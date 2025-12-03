Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 49,548 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust $GSG

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 74.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,548 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSG. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 114,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 34.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GSG opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.25.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

