Ronald Whelan Purchases 4,325 Shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Stock

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) insider Ronald Whelan purchased 4,325 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $12,585.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 457,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,644.06. The trade was a 0.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Smart Sand Price Performance

NASDAQ SND opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $148.04 million, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smart Sand Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SND. Wall Street Zen upgraded Smart Sand to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smart Sand has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of Smart Sand

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,039,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 312,789 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smart Sand by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 824,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 113,612 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Smart Sand by 31.4% during the third quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 625.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 115,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 99,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 348.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 62,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac and industrial sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides proppant logistics services; and wellsite storage solutions through SmartSystems products and services.

