Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL Stake Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 860.0% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 191,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,467,000 after acquiring an additional 171,649 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,260,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 141.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 118,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,093,000 after purchasing an additional 69,107 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 201,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,003,000 after buying an additional 63,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,099,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,425,000 after buying an additional 57,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Carole Huntsman sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.11, for a total value of $1,082,989.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,799.52. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.96, for a total transaction of $4,428,160.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,789.12. This represents a 28.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 34,312 shares of company stock valued at $16,782,163 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDGL shares. JMP Securities set a $527.00 price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $266.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective (up from $458.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $526.00 to $587.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.50.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $573.15 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.00 and a 1 year high of $605.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $478.91 and its 200-day moving average is $388.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -44.60 and a beta of -1.04.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($3.07). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.68% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. Equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Further Reading

