Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,160,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,714,571,000 after buying an additional 156,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,467,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $943,448,000 after acquiring an additional 57,539 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,936,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,077,000 after acquiring an additional 398,950 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,268,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,336,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,409,000 after acquiring an additional 194,787 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock opened at $135.10 on Wednesday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.93 and a 52-week high of $138.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.47 and a 200-day moving average of $128.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $959,816.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,344. The trade was a 29.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

