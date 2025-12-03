Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,532 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $721,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 39,035 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 38,147 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $455.00 to $445.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.95.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 53,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total value of $23,624,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,588,738.72. The trade was a 69.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $433.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $417.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.93. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $362.50 and a 52 week high of $519.68. The stock has a market cap of $109.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

