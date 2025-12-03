Analysts Set Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Target Price at $294.25

Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $294.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th.

ACN opened at $261.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.05 and a 200 day moving average of $267.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture has a 12 month low of $229.40 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The firm has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.62, for a total value of $1,459,250.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,599 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,685.38. This represents a 40.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

