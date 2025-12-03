Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF $XMVM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,562 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 2.57% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMVM. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 521,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,986,000 after buying an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 219,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 144,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period.

Shares of XMVM stock opened at $62.33 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $62.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.43. The company has a market capitalization of $321.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

