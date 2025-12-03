Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Holdings in Public Storage $PSA

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 60.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 209.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $273.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $256.60 and a 12-month high of $345.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.21.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 39.53%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PSA shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $295.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Public Storage from $315.00 to $309.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

