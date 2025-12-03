VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF $NLR Stake Lowered by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,394 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.30% of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLR. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 62.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:NLR opened at $130.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.08. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $168.12.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

