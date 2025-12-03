Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,494 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 96,781 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,333 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 42,617 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.50 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Johnson Rice decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.