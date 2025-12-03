Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,811,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 36,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Trading Up 0.9%

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $130.96 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $135.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.27.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.