Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 18,464 Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 614.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $846,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at $568,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 25.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,597,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,369,000 after purchasing an additional 524,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Price Performance

NYSE:MTG opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $304.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.16 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 61.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

View Our Latest Report on MGIC Investment

Insider Activity

In other MGIC Investment news, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $825,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 159,401 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,715.52. The trade was a 15.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $548,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,318.80. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 219,203 shares of company stock worth $5,989,909 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.