Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in Weatherford International PLC $WFRD

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International PLC (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 1,017.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 23.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 9,981 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Weatherford International by 190.1% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 46,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 30,585 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,356,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at $3,790,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Weatherford International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weatherford International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Weatherford International Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of WFRD opened at $74.18 on Wednesday. Weatherford International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $86.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average of $60.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. Weatherford International’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weatherford International PLC will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

